Recap: Tri Pointe Homes Q1 Earnings

Tri Pointe Homes TPH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tri Pointe Homes beat estimated earnings by 32.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was up $8.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tri Pointe Homes's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.25 0.89 0.83 0.46 EPS Actual 1.33 1.17 1 0.59 Revenue Estimate 1.19B 946.97M 995.88M 737.62M Revenue Actual 1.21B 1.03B 1.01B 718.86M

To track all earnings releases for Tri Pointe Homes visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.