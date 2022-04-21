Recap: Tri Pointe Homes Q1 Earnings

Tri Pointe Homes TPH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tri Pointe Homes beat estimated earnings by 32.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was up $8.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tri Pointe Homes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.25
|0.89
|0.83
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|1.17
|1
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|1.19B
|946.97M
|995.88M
|737.62M
|Revenue Actual
|1.21B
|1.03B
|1.01B
|718.86M
To track all earnings releases for Tri Pointe Homes visit their earnings calendar here..
