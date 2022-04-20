Cohen & Steers: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cohen & Steers CNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cohen & Steers beat estimated earnings by 1.96%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.02.
Revenue was up $28.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cohen & Steers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|0.97
|0.86
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|1.24
|1.06
|0.94
|0.79
|Revenue Estimate
|144.98M
|148.26M
|131.17M
|120.62M
|Revenue Actual
|159.63M
|154.19M
|144.27M
|125.75M
