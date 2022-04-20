Cohen & Steers: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cohen & Steers CNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cohen & Steers beat estimated earnings by 1.96%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $1.02.

Revenue was up $28.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cohen & Steers's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.97 0.86 0.77 EPS Actual 1.24 1.06 0.94 0.79 Revenue Estimate 144.98M 148.26M 131.17M 120.62M Revenue Actual 159.63M 154.19M 144.27M 125.75M

To track all earnings releases for Cohen & Steers visit their earnings calendar here.

