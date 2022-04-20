Recap: SEI Investments Q1 Earnings

SEI Investments SEIC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SEI Investments beat estimated earnings by 3.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $1.31.

Revenue was up $125.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SEI Investments's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.95 0.91 0.88 EPS Actual 1.03 0.97 0.93 0.89 Revenue Estimate 487.79M 482.33M 462.24M 455.00M Revenue Actual 501.65M 485.32M 475.65M 455.69M

To track all earnings releases for SEI Investments visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.