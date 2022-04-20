Recap: SEI Investments Q1 Earnings

SEI Investments SEIC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SEI Investments beat estimated earnings by 3.82%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $1.31.
Revenue was up $125.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SEI Investments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|0.95
|0.91
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|0.97
|0.93
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|487.79M
|482.33M
|462.24M
|455.00M
|Revenue Actual
|501.65M
|485.32M
|475.65M
|455.69M
