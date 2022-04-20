Texas Capital Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Texas Capital Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 5.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.73.
Revenue was down $35.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Texas Capital Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|1.10
|1.21
|1.10
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|0.94
|1.31
|1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|215.33M
|224.63M
|239.45M
|250.90M
|Revenue Actual
|225.49M
|215.31M
|227.10M
|239.16M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.