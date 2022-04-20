CSX: Q1 Earnings Insights

CSX CSX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CSX beat estimated earnings by 5.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $597.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CSX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.38
|0.37
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.43
|0.40
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|3.32B
|3.06B
|2.92B
|2.78B
|Revenue Actual
|3.43B
|3.29B
|2.99B
|2.81B
To track all earnings releases for CSX visit their earnings calendar here..
