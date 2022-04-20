If You Invested $100 In Caesars Entertainment 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Caesars Entertainment CZR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.35%. Currently, Caesars Entertainment has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion.

Buying $100 In CZR: If an investor had bought $100 of CZR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $404.21 today based on a price of $71.95 for CZR at the time of writing.

Caesars Entertainment's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.