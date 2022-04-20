$100 Invested In Cameco 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Cameco CCJ has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.86%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion.

Buying $100 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $100 of CCJ stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $662.28 today based on a price of $31.37 for CCJ at the time of writing.

Cameco's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

