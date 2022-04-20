$1000 Invested In CRISPR Therapeutics 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.2%. Currently, CRISPR Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRSP: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRSP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,530.16 today based on a price of $58.53 for CRSP at the time of writing.

CRISPR Therapeutics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

