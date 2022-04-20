Here's How Much $100 Invested In Cheniere Energy 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Cheniere Energy LNG has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 25.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.22%. Currently, Cheniere Energy has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion.

Buying $100 In LNG: If an investor had bought $100 of LNG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $27,886.00 today based on a price of $139.43 for LNG at the time of writing.

Cheniere Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

