If You Invested $100 In Thermo Fisher Scientific 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.85%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $229.51 billion.

Buying $100 In TMO: If an investor had bought $100 of TMO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $372.65 today based on a price of $586.32 for TMO at the time of writing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.