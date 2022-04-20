Community Trust Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Community Trust Bancorp CTBI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 08:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Community Trust Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 16.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.95.
Revenue was down $822.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Community Trust Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.06
|1.15
|1.11
|1
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|1.19
|1.34
|1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|55.05M
|55.40M
|54.95M
|54.15M
|Revenue Actual
|55.79M
|56.40M
|55.53M
|55.82M
