Community Trust Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2022 8:25 AM | 1 min read

 

Community Trust Bancorp CTBI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Community Trust Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 16.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.95.

Revenue was down $822.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Community Trust Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.06 1.15 1.11 1
EPS Actual 1.08 1.19 1.34 1.33
Revenue Estimate 55.05M 55.40M 54.95M 54.15M
Revenue Actual 55.79M 56.40M 55.53M 55.82M

