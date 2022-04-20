Recap: Universal Stainless Q1 Earnings

Universal Stainless USAP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Universal Stainless missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was up $10.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Universal Stainless's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.17
|-0.25
|-0.64
|EPS Actual
|-0.18
|-0.23
|-0.11
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|42.10M
|42.23M
|40.20M
|33.89M
|Revenue Actual
|43.23M
|37.17M
|38.50M
|37.04M
To track all earnings releases for Universal Stainless visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.