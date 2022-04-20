Recap: Universal Stainless Q1 Earnings

Universal Stainless USAP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Universal Stainless missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $10.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Stainless's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.17 -0.25 -0.64 EPS Actual -0.18 -0.23 -0.11 -0.29 Revenue Estimate 42.10M 42.23M 40.20M 33.89M Revenue Actual 43.23M 37.17M 38.50M 37.04M

