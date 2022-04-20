Comerica: Q1 Earnings Insights

Comerica CMA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:40 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Comerica missed estimated earnings by 0.72%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.38.
Revenue was down $13.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Comerica's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.58
|1.64
|1.59
|1.37
|EPS Actual
|1.66
|1.90
|2.32
|2.43
|Revenue Estimate
|734.00M
|733.77M
|724.55M
|718.66M
|Revenue Actual
|750.00M
|755.00M
|749.00M
|713.00M
To track all earnings releases for Comerica visit their earnings calendar here..
