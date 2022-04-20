Comerica: Q1 Earnings Insights

Comerica CMA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:40 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Comerica missed estimated earnings by 0.72%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.38.

Revenue was down $13.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comerica's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.64 1.59 1.37 EPS Actual 1.66 1.90 2.32 2.43 Revenue Estimate 734.00M 733.77M 724.55M 718.66M Revenue Actual 750.00M 755.00M 749.00M 713.00M

To track all earnings releases for Comerica visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.