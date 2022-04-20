Central Pacific Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Central Pacific Financial CPF reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Central Pacific Financial beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $1.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Central Pacific Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.58
|0.55
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.74
|0.66
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|53.90M
|53.51M
|51.25M
|50.53M
|Revenue Actual
|53.10M
|56.09M
|52.06M
|49.80M
To track all earnings releases for Central Pacific Financial visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.