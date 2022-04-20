Central Pacific Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Central Pacific Financial CPF reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Earnings

Central Pacific Financial beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $1.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Central Pacific Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.58 0.55 0.49 EPS Actual 0.80 0.74 0.66 0.64 Revenue Estimate 53.90M 53.51M 51.25M 50.53M Revenue Actual 53.10M 56.09M 52.06M 49.80M

