Orrstown Finl Servs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Orrstown Finl Servs ORRF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Orrstown Finl Servs beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.76 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $718.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Orrstown Finl Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.66
|0.65
|0.73
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.65
|0.79
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|23.24M
|20.52M
|21.83M
|22.24M
|Revenue Actual
|22.60M
|20.62M
|21.90M
|21.86M
