Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Wayfair Stock In The Last 5 Years

Wayfair W has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.64%. Currently, Wayfair has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In W: If an investor had bought $1000 of W stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,319.41 today based on a price of $106.55 for W at the time of writing.

Wayfair's Performance Over Last 5 Years

