Recap: Fulton Financial Q1 Earnings

Fulton Financial FULT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fulton Financial beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was down $2.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fulton Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.33 0.33 0.35 EPS Actual 0.37 0.45 0.38 0.43 Revenue Estimate 167.50M 163.81M 163.44M 167.52M Revenue Actual 168.80M 174.38M 165.42M 167.43M

