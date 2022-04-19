Recap: Fulton Financial Q1 Earnings

Fulton Financial FULT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fulton Financial beat estimated earnings by 18.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was down $2.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fulton Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.33
|0.33
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.45
|0.38
|0.43
|Revenue Estimate
|167.50M
|163.81M
|163.44M
|167.52M
|Revenue Actual
|168.80M
|174.38M
|165.42M
|167.43M
To track all earnings releases for Fulton Financial visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.