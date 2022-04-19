Recap: United Community Banks Q1 Earnings

United Community Banks UCBI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Community Banks missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.54.
Revenue was down $9.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Community Banks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.66
|0.63
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.83
|0.79
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|178.67M
|172.37M
|169.28M
|178.68M
|Revenue Actual
|175.38M
|192.17M
|187.81M
|189.05M
To track all earnings releases for United Community Banks visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.