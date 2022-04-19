Recap: United Community Banks Q1 Earnings

United Community Banks UCBI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Community Banks missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.54.

Revenue was down $9.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Community Banks's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.66 0.63 0.65 EPS Actual 0.64 0.83 0.79 0.83 Revenue Estimate 178.67M 172.37M 169.28M 178.68M Revenue Actual 175.38M 192.17M 187.81M 189.05M

