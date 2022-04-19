Preferred Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Preferred Bank PFBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Preferred Bank beat estimated earnings by 2.96%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $1.69.
Revenue was up $4.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Preferred Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.72
|1.62
|1.45
|1.37
|EPS Actual
|1.80
|1.76
|1.44
|1.42
|Revenue Estimate
|49.89M
|48.39M
|46.72M
|45.93M
|Revenue Actual
|51.38M
|47.75M
|43.36M
|45.35M
To track all earnings releases for Preferred Bank visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings