Preferred Bank: Q1 Earnings Insights

Preferred Bank PFBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Preferred Bank beat estimated earnings by 2.96%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $1.69.

Revenue was up $4.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Preferred Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.72 1.62 1.45 1.37 EPS Actual 1.80 1.76 1.44 1.42 Revenue Estimate 49.89M 48.39M 46.72M 45.93M Revenue Actual 51.38M 47.75M 43.36M 45.35M

To track all earnings releases for Preferred Bank visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.