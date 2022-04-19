Recap: Hancock Whitney Q1 Earnings

Hancock Whitney HWC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hancock Whitney beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.32.

Revenue was down $9.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hancock Whitney's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.29 1.11 0.97 EPS Actual 1.51 1.45 1.37 1.21 Revenue Estimate 323.39M 323.56M 318.09M 314.63M Revenue Actual 318.91M 328.07M 328.92M 321.68M

To track all earnings releases for Hancock Whitney visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.