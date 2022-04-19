Recap: Hancock Whitney Q1 Earnings

Hancock Whitney HWC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hancock Whitney beat estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.32.
Revenue was down $9.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hancock Whitney's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|1.29
|1.11
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|1.51
|1.45
|1.37
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|323.39M
|323.56M
|318.09M
|314.63M
|Revenue Actual
|318.91M
|328.07M
|328.92M
|321.68M
To track all earnings releases for Hancock Whitney visit their earnings calendar here..
