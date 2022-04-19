Omnicom Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Omnicom Group OMC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Omnicom Group beat estimated earnings by 6.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $1.3.
Revenue was down $16.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 14.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Omnicom Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.73
|1.36
|1.38
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|1.95
|1.65
|1.46
|1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|3.68B
|3.45B
|3.38B
|3.25B
|Revenue Actual
|3.86B
|3.44B
|3.57B
|3.43B
To track all earnings releases for Omnicom Group visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings