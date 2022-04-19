Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning HP Stock In The Last 5 Years

HP HPQ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.78%. Currently, HP has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion.
Buying $100 In HPQ: If an investor had bought $100 of HPQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $210.91 today based on a price of $38.57 for HPQ at the time of writing.
HP's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
