Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Newmont 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Newmont NEM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.66%. Currently, Newmont has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion.

Buying $1000 In NEM: If an investor had bought $1000 of NEM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,423.46 today based on a price of $82.71 for NEM at the time of writing.

Newmont's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.