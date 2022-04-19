Recap: MainStreet Bancshares Q1 Earnings

MainStreet Bancshares MNSB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MainStreet Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $1.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MainStreet Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.55 0.57 0.48 EPS Actual 0.56 0.56 0.87 0.65 Revenue Estimate 13.37M 12.60M 13.50M 11.96M Revenue Actual 15.49M 14.69M 14.55M 14.92M

