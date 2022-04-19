Badger Meter: Q1 Earnings Insights

Badger Meter BMI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Earnings

Badger Meter missed estimated earnings by 3.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $14.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 9.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.50 0.46 0.42 EPS Actual 0.59 0.54 0.48 0.47 Revenue Estimate 127.70M 126.47M 118.35M 120.40M Revenue Actual 135.75M 128.74M 122.87M 117.84M

