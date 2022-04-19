ManpowerGroup: Q1 Earnings Insights

ManpowerGroup MAN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
ManpowerGroup beat estimated earnings by 27.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.47.
Revenue was up $219.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ManpowerGroup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.8
|1.90
|1.41
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|2.2
|1.93
|2.02
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|4.77B
|5.53B
|5.15B
|4.68B
|Revenue Actual
|5.38B
|5.14B
|5.28B
|4.92B
