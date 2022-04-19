Recap: Citizens Financial Group Q1 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group CFG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:20 AM.
Earnings
Citizens Financial Group beat estimated earnings by 16.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was down $14.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 4.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Citizens Financial Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|1.16
|1.09
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|1.26
|1.22
|1.46
|1.41
|Revenue Estimate
|1.66B
|1.64B
|1.63B
|1.65B
|Revenue Actual
|1.72B
|1.66B
|1.61B
|1.66B
