$1000 Invested In Twilio 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Twilio TWLO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 33.69%. Currently, Twilio has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In TWLO: If an investor had bought $1000 of TWLO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,160.92 today based on a price of $131.66 for TWLO at the time of writing.

Twilio's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

