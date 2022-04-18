QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

$100 Invested In Alcoa 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2022 5:34 PM | 1 min read

Alcoa AA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.06%. Currently, Alcoa has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion.

Buying $100 In AA: If an investor had bought $100 of AA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $279.18 today based on a price of $89.39 for AA at the time of writing.

Alcoa's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends