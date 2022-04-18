Monday's Market Minute: A Busy Week Ahead

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

With almost 70 S&P 500 companies reporting earnings this week, I think that's a good place to start our look into the week to come. First up, Bank of America kicks off the week this morning but wraps up a look at quarterly results from the big banks. Also keep an eye on JB Hunt, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, IBM, P&G, United, Alcoa, American Airlines, AT&T, Dow, Snap, Tesla, and American Express to name a few.

In addition to earnings, we have some housing numbers due out this week, and we'll hear from a handful of Fed speakers and Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Powell will address the IMF on Thursday before the blackout period which begins Friday ahead of the FOMC meeting scheduled for May 3rd and 4th.

In terms of markets, the U.S. dollar is at multi-year highs against multiple foreign currencies. The greenback is to a 20-year high against the Yen. The Euro currency just broke out to new year low prints last week. Keep an eye on natural gas; it’s starting the week out at a 13-year high and has doubled since the beginning of the year: it started out around $3.50 and last week got above $7.

Lastly, rates should be watched, as they've been spiking with expectations the Fed it's going to raise by 50 basis points at the May meeting. The TNX last week got up to 2.8% and the TYX to 2.92%, an indication of the fears and concerns mentioned above.

