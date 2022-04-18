Charles Schwab: Q1 Earnings Insights

Charles Schwab SCHW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 08:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Charles Schwab missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was down $43.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Charles Schwab's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.81 0.73 0.82 EPS Actual 0.86 0.84 0.70 0.84 Revenue Estimate 4.77B 4.52B 4.46B 4.60B Revenue Actual 4.71B 4.57B 4.53B 4.71B

To track all earnings releases for Charles Schwab visit their earnings calendar

