Charles Schwab: Q1 Earnings Insights

Charles Schwab SCHW reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 08:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Charles Schwab missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was down $43.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Charles Schwab's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.87
|0.81
|0.73
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.84
|0.70
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|4.77B
|4.52B
|4.46B
|4.60B
|Revenue Actual
|4.71B
|4.57B
|4.53B
|4.71B
