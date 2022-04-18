Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q1 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 1.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 5.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank of New York Mellon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.01
|1.01
|1
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|1.04
|1.13
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|3.98B
|3.95B
|3.88B
|3.85B
|Revenue Actual
|4.01B
|4.04B
|3.96B
|3.92B
To track all earnings releases for Bank of New York Mellon visit their earnings calendar here..
