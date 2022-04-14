Ally Financial: Q1 Earnings Insights

Ally Financial ALLY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 07:25 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ally Financial beat estimated earnings by 4.1%, reporting an EPS of $2.03 versus an estimate of $1.95.
Revenue was up $280.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ally Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.95
|1.95
|1.46
|1.15
|EPS Actual
|2.02
|2.16
|2.33
|2.09
|Revenue Estimate
|2.05B
|2.02B
|1.87B
|1.74B
|Revenue Actual
|2.20B
|2.11B
|2.15B
|1.93B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings