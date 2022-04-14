Unity Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Unity Bancorp UNTY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Unity Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.81.

Revenue was up $3.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Unity Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.81 0.75 0.73 EPS Actual 0.92 0.90 0.80 0.80 Revenue Estimate 22.47M 21.89M 21.18M 21.69M Revenue Actual 23.47M 22.53M 21.34M 18.34M

