QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Rio Tinto Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 13, 2022 10:06 AM | 1 min read

Rio Tinto RIO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.29%. Currently, Rio Tinto has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion.

Buying $100 In RIO: If an investor had bought $100 of RIO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $203.67 today based on a price of $81.12 for RIO at the time of writing.

Rio Tinto's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-PODEarningsNewsDividends