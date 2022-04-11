QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
$100 Invested In AMETEK 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 11, 2022 11:33 AM | 1 min read

AMETEK AME has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.29%. Currently, AMETEK has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion.

Buying $100 In AME: If an investor had bought $100 of AME stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,369.82 today based on a price of $131.20 for AME at the time of writing.

AMETEK's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

