Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NXP Semiconductors Stock In The Last 10 Years

NXP Semiconductors NXPI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.69% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.0%. Currently, NXP Semiconductors has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion.

Buying $100 In NXPI: If an investor had bought $100 of NXPI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $678.66 today based on a price of $167.90 for NXPI at the time of writing.

NXP Semiconductors's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.