Here's How Much $100 Invested In Raytheon Technologies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 11, 2022 10:08 AM | 1 min read

Raytheon Technologies RTX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.14%. Currently, Raytheon Technologies has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion.

Buying $100 In RTX: If an investor had bought $100 of RTX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $460.60 today based on a price of $101.19 for RTX at the time of writing.

Raytheon Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

