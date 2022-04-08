Here's How Much $100 Invested In Atlassian Corporation 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Atlassian Corporation TEAM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 40.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 54.18%. Currently, Atlassian Corporation has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion.

Buying $100 In TEAM: If an investor had bought $100 of TEAM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $862.19 today based on a price of $272.02 for TEAM at the time of writing.

Atlassian Corporation's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

