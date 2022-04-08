If You Invested $1000 In Dollar Tree 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Dollar Tree DLTR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.21%. Currently, Dollar Tree has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In DLTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of DLTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,101.11 today based on a price of $163.39 for DLTR at the time of writing.

Dollar Tree's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.