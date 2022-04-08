Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Carlyle Group Stock In The Last 5 Years

Carlyle Group CG has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.49%. Currently, Carlyle Group has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In CG: If an investor had bought $1000 of CG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,783.49 today based on a price of $44.67 for CG at the time of writing.

Carlyle Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

