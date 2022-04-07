Kura Sushi Stock Gains As Q2 Results Surpass Expectations, Reaffirms FY22 Guidance

by

Kura Sushi USA Inc KRUS reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $31.3 million, compared to $9.1 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $30.36 million.

reported second-quarter FY22 sales of $31.3 million, compared to $9.1 million a year ago, beating the consensus of $30.36 million. Comparable restaurant sales increased 183% for the quarter compared to 2Q21 and increased 11.3% compared to 2Q20.

Food and beverage costs as a percentage of sales were 30% compared to 35% a year ago. The decrease is due to increased menu prices, partially offset by food cost inflation.

Labor and related costs as a percentage of sales increased to 33.1% from 22.7% in 2Q21.

KRUS recorded an operating loss of $(1.9) million for the quarter compared to $(3.8) million a year ago.

Adjusted EPS was $(0.19), beating the consensus of $(0.21).

Restaurant-level operating profit was $5.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA was $0.4 million with a margin of 1.2%.

The company opened three new restaurants during the quarter.

FY22 Outlook reaffirmed: Kura Sushi expects total sales between $130 million and $140 million.

Kura Sushi expects total sales between $130 million and $140 million. It expects General and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales of ~17%; and 8 to 10 new restaurants, with average net capital expenditures per unit of ~$2.1 million.

Price Action: KRUS shares are trading higher by 4.04% at $61.06 during the postmarket session on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.