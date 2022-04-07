Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Enbridge Stock In The Last 20 Years

Enbridge ENB has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.78%. Currently, Enbridge has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion.

Buying $100 In ENB: If an investor had bought $100 of ENB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $644.35 today based on a price of $45.70 for ENB at the time of writing.

Enbridge's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

