QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Lamb Weston: Q3 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2022 1:15 PM | 1 min read

 

Lamb Weston Hldgs LW reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lamb Weston Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 65.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $59.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 3.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lamb Weston Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.39 0.44 0.51
EPS Actual 0.50 0.20 0.44 0.45
Revenue Estimate 997.81M 993.09M 923.62M 816.45M
Revenue Actual 1.01B 984.20M 1.01B 896.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews