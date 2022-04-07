Lamb Weston: Q3 Earnings Insights

Lamb Weston Hldgs LW reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lamb Weston Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 65.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $59.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 3.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lamb Weston Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.39
|0.44
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.20
|0.44
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|997.81M
|993.09M
|923.62M
|816.45M
|Revenue Actual
|1.01B
|984.20M
|1.01B
|896.00M
