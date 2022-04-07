Constellation Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Constellation Brands STZ reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Constellation Brands beat estimated earnings by 13.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.37 versus an estimate of $2.09.
Revenue was up $150.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 0.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Constellation Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.76
|2.77
|2.32
|1.55
|EPS Actual
|3.12
|2.38
|2.33
|1.82
|Revenue Estimate
|2.28B
|2.30B
|2.02B
|1.87B
|Revenue Actual
|2.32B
|2.37B
|2.03B
|1.95B
