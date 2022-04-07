Constellation Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Constellation Brands STZ reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Constellation Brands beat estimated earnings by 13.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.37 versus an estimate of $2.09.

Revenue was up $150.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 0.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Constellation Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 2.76 2.77 2.32 1.55 EPS Actual 3.12 2.38 2.33 1.82 Revenue Estimate 2.28B 2.30B 2.02B 1.87B Revenue Actual 2.32B 2.37B 2.03B 1.95B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.