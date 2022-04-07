QQQ
Apogee Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2022 6:45 AM | 1 min read

 

Apogee Enterprises APOG reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apogee Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 28.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $19.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apogee Enterprises's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.53 0.55 0.36 0.56
EPS Actual 0.63 0.53 0.42 0.63
Revenue Estimate 314.62M 315.39M 288.60M 310.22M
Revenue Actual 334.22M 325.80M 326.01M 308.61M

