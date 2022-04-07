Apogee Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Insights

Apogee Enterprises APOG reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Apogee Enterprises beat estimated earnings by 28.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $19.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Apogee Enterprises's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.55
|0.36
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.53
|0.42
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|314.62M
|315.39M
|288.60M
|310.22M
|Revenue Actual
|334.22M
|325.80M
|326.01M
|308.61M
