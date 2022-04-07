Recap: Resources Connection Q3 Earnings

Resources Connection RGP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Resources Connection beat estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $47.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 8.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Resources Connection's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.25
|0.2
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.43
|0.8
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|189.40M
|175.73M
|165.70M
|151.49M
|Revenue Actual
|200.24M
|183.14M
|172.32M
|156.63M
