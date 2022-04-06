QQQ
If You Invested $1000 In Intuit 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 6, 2022 2:11 PM | 1 min read

Intuit INTU has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.69%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion.

Buying $1000 In INTU: If an investor had bought $1000 of INTU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,116.08 today based on a price of $488.25 for INTU at the time of writing.

Intuit's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

