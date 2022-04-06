QQQ
If You Invested $100 In Soluna Holdings 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 6, 2022 1:55 PM | 1 min read

Soluna Holdings SLNH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 44.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 58.37%. Currently, Soluna Holdings has a market capitalization of $143.12 million.

Buying $100 In SLNH: If an investor had bought $100 of SLNH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $977.14 today based on a price of $10.26 for SLNH at the time of writing.

Soluna Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

