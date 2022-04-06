If You Invested $1000 In Advance Auto Parts 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Advance Auto Parts AAP has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.74%. Currently, Advance Auto Parts has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In AAP: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAP stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $13,298.32 today based on a price of $211.00 for AAP at the time of writing.

Advance Auto Parts's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

